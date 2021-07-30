Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

PPC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.47. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,494. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.