Corsicana & Co. Invests $2.52 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

