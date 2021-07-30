Corsicana & Co. Invests $148,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $70.16. 344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

