Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 6,850 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Stryker makes up approximately 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $270.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.