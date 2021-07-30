Corsair Gaming’s (CRSR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 4,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,136. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

