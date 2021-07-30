Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) vs. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Financial Comparison

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty Trust pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 Digital Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $165.46, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.49 $97.37 million $2.12 14.05 Digital Realty Trust $3.90 billion 10.86 $356.40 million $6.22 24.19

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 10.64% 4.16% 1.70% Digital Realty Trust 12.43% 3.31% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.