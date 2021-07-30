Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.45

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 4933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.