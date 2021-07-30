Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.45

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 4933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.
The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
