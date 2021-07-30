Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54 to $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 56,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,175. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,313.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.