Cormark Reiterates C$25.45 Price Target for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.72.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

