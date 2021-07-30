Cormark Reiterates C$168.21 Price Target for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.64.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC stock opened at C$169.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$168.16. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$173.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.