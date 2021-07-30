Cormark Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$155.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.91.
TFII stock opened at C$140.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$145.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.