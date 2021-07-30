Cormark Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$155.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.91.

TFII stock opened at C$140.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$145.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

