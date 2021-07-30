CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $161.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CoreSite Realty traded as high as $140.48 and last traded at $140.12. 2,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.28.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

