CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $136.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of COR stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $17,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

