Cooper Financial Group Has $1.24 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $425.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.