Cooper Financial Group Acquires 9,567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 621,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

