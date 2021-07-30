Contrasting Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 3.73 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -295.89 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.63 -$464.03 million $1.30 2.58

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -14.46% 4.86% 1.72% Amplify Energy -53.66% -257.95% -5.39%

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.11, meaning that its share price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 2 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Devon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.49, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 85.07%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 113.8 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,448 gross producing wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

