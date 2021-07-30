Contrasting Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A NIO -38.46% -61.18% -20.25%

9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Churchill Capital Corp IV and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A NIO 0 5 12 0 2.71

NIO has a consensus price target of $57.61, indicating a potential upside of 35.16%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and NIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A NIO $2.49 billion 26.84 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -58.38

Churchill Capital Corp IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Summary

NIO beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

