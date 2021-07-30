Contrasting CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65% CBRE Group 3.54% 16.81% 6.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and CBRE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.73 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.16 CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.35 $751.99 million $3.27 29.22

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 16.70%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.