Contrasting AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.88 -$120.42 million ($2.08) -24.07 Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Z has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 3.63% 2.03% 0.36% Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AXIS Capital and Reinvent Technology Partners Z, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00 Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

