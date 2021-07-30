Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,744. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

