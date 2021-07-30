Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post sales of $17.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 42,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.