Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

