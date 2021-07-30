CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.05 on Friday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 353.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

