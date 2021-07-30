Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $83,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,045,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 73,128 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.94. 22,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,147. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

