Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $29,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 28.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after purchasing an additional 103,597 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Donaldson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,837. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

