Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $34.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $34,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

SPDW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,109. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

