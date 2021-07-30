Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $130.76 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $130,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.27. The stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $172.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

