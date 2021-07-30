Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $135,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,780 shares of company stock worth $13,923,800. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $113.10. 7,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

