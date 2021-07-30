Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of CRE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 509.50 ($6.66). The stock had a trading volume of 63,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,147. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,543.83. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

