Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHCI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 124,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,067. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 58.29%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $105,972.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,292 shares in the company, valued at $776,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

