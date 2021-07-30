Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.