Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.50.

CMPGY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 82,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

