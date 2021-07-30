Comparing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kopin and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enphase Energy 0 10 17 0 2.63

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.02%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $180.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Kopin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 15.17 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -133.40 Enphase Energy $774.42 million 32.64 $133.99 million $1.14 164.72

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -11.30% -8.76% -5.65% Enphase Energy 11.11% 25.37% 9.27%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Kopin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

