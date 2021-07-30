Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGDDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.