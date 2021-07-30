Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €141.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.25 ($175.59).

EPA:ML opened at €137.70 ($162.00) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €132.39.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

