Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

