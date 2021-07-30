Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 2,662,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

