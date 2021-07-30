CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CommScope were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of COMM opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

