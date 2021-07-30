Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $73.81 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

