Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €5.45 ($6.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.11. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.