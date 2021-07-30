Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.4% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.