Colony Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $63.38.

