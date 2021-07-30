Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

