Colony Group LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $90.76 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.98.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.