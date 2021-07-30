Colony Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in NVR by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NVR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,244.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,885.91. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,770.02 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

