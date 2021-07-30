Colony Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.43.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $786.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $800.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.