Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.