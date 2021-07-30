Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 296.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.83. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

