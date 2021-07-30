Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Lantern Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.96. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,297. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
