Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.96. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,297. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $12,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

