Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:BAH traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

